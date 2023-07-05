Tributes have been paid to an 'inspirational' nurse who lost a brave battle against cancer aged just 24.

Kay Murgatroyd was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer when she was just 17 and trained to be a nurse in Sheffield while undergoing treatment. Her specific type of cancer affects only four per cent of people with the disease and is said to affect people who have not previously smoked.

Despite going through cancer treatment, Kay studied nursing at Sheffield Hallam University and graduated in 2021. She then started working as a nurse on the S10 unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary - while still battling the disease.

But sadly after eight years of fighting the illness, she passed away.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust paid tribute to Kay and said her death leaves 'a void that can never be fully filled.'

A spokesperson said: “Though Kay's time on this earth was brief, sadly spanning just 24 years, she left an indelible impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her. She faced her own mortality with bravery and embraced life with an unyielding passion, cherishing every moment and filling the world around her with love and compassion.

“Kay's too-soon departure leaves an ache in our souls, a void that can never be fully filled. But let us also celebrate her life, her resilience, and the legacy she leaves behind.

“Let her memory serve as a reminder to us all that life is a precious gift, and it is up to us to make the most of every moment we are given.

“To Kay's friends, family and loved ones, we share our deepest condolences. We also share our thanks for sharing Kay with us. May she rest in peace.”

Several people on social media have also paid tribute to the nurse, describing her as an ‘incredible and inspirational young lady’.

One person said: “What an incredible and inspirational young lady, to study and graduate to become a nurse, while fighting such a dreadful disease. Condolences to her family who must be incredibly proud of her.”

