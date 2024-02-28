Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

90s Fest 2024 is returning to Sheffield for another all-day outdoor summer festival - and it is set to have the biggest line-up than ever before.

Organisers of the event released the line-up on Tuesday, February 27, and thousands of fans are buzzing with excitement. One artist announced ahead of Tuesday evening was multi-award winning music group Vengaboys, creators of 90s hits We Like to Party and Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 90s themed music festival first launched five years ago, and was previously held at Magna Sheffield, but for the second year running it will be held just a stone’s throw away from Meadowhall Shopping Centre. Previous headliners have included Example, Ace of Base, Baby D, and 2 Unlimited.

90s Fest 2024 is returning to Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield for another summer event of 90s bangers. Credit: Facebook.com/official90sfest

This event does not offer camping, but this year it will host over 50 artists across six arenas for a full day and night of dance, trance and 90s classics with "jaw dropping" visuals, sound and production.

After the release of the line-up last night, organisers said: "THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR SUPPORT 90S RAVERS!! This is by far the biggest reaction we’ve ever had on any 90's Fest!! We can’t wait to put on the best show ever for you this summer!!

"This is going to go crazier than anything we’ve ever done! We can’t stress enough how quickly this next set of tickets will sell out based on this response!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you want to rave in the valley with us, and our biggest line-up EVER, make sure you don’t miss out THIS FRIDAY!!!"

When and where is 90s Fest 2024?

Unlike last year’s August event, this year’s event will take place one month earlier on Saturday, July 13 at Don Valley Bowl - and will hopefully bring sunshine with it, rather than the rain seen over the previous two years.

The event at the outdoor venue on Coleridge Road, Sheffield, will take place from midday until around 11pm, and host some of the best 90s artists of the decade.

How can I get a ticket for 90s Fest 2024?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers of the event have said over 60 per cent of the tickets have already been sold, with the final release tickets going on sale on Friday March 1.

Tickets will be first released at 7am to those that have signed up to 'priority access' for free on the website. Any remaining tickets will then go on sale to the general public at 9am that day.

Prices are yet to be confirmed for the next wave of tickets, but it is believed that they will be priced between £45-£65.

Organisers "strongly advise" that tickets are only purchased via their website or Skiddle.com. It is strictly an 18+ only event.

Organisers of 90s Fest say this year's event will be the biggest ever. Credit: Facebook.com/official90sfest

What is the line-up for this year’s 90s Fest 2024?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers have promised the biggest line-up than ever seen before, and the announcement saw thousands of social media users thrilled.

Vegaboys was previously announced as one of the headlining artists to join the event on July 13 this year, but just some of the artists joining the 'We’re Going to Ibiza' Dutch Eurodance music group include:

Boy George

Aqua

Basshunter

Alice Deejay

Chicane

Roger Sanchez

Darren Styles

D:Ream

Heather Small

The Blackout Crew

Flip & Fill

So Solid Crew

Baby D

One Facebook user said: "Omg amazing line up!!!,” another said: “Tickets booked can’t wait,” and a third wrote: “giiiittttt up there are some right people here again this year."

What is different from previous 90s Fest events?

This year, organisers have "working overtime" to create an event bigger than ever before. This starts with more stages and a much bigger line-up than in previous years to take festival-goers "on a journey through dance music history".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ravers can also enjoy a range of street food vendors and bars to keep energised, and get in full festival spirit with more fairground rides than previous years.