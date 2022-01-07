9 of Sheffield's strangest street names - and the stories behind them

Street names usually reveal some history of the area not known to everyday passers-by and can be named after long-gone landmarks, public houses, nearby streams, and notable people.
Here are 9 of the strangest street names in Sheffield - and the stories behind them.
Undefined: readMore
1. Letsby Avenue
Letsby Avenue is the home of South Yorkshire Police's Operations Complex in Tinsley, and got its name in 2000 as the result of a property developer's joke - a play on the phrase 'lets be 'avin' you' that's indelibly linked with beat bobbies. The council sent the police force a consultation form and senior officers gave the nod.
Photo: Google
2. Pomona Street
Pomona Street, which runs behind Ecclesall Road, was named after the Pomona Inn which was once the centre of a pleasure ground known as the Pomona Gardens. The gardens, and the inn, took their name from Pomona, Italian goddess of fruit and gardens.
Photo: Google
3. Snig Hill
The name likely comes from the old practice of snigging a load up a hill - bringing it up a bit at a time, or giving it some kind of additional help, with a pole under the rear wheels, or with a secondary horse which was known as a snig horse.
Photo: Google
4. Leppings Lane
Leppings is the old name for stepping stones across a stream or river. They were also called leppen stones, or hippen stones. The leppings across the river at Hillsborough were once a well-known feature of the area.
Photo: Google