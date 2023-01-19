9 of Sheffield's most stunning art deco buildings you can see while out and about including the Adelphi, Showroom Cinema and City Hall
Sheffield is famed for its historic buildings and grand architecture, however there are some stunning art deco buildings amongst the more traditional designs.
When art deco began to emerge, it was viewed as fresh and cutting-edge, providing an elegance without the over-adornment of the
Victorian and Edwardian eras. In the 1930s Sheffield’s architects brought the style to the Steel City.
Here’s a collection of historic buildings you can take a look at while out and about in the city.
There are many examples of stunning architecture in Sheffield. The cinema is housed in a 1936-built art deco building which was formerly the Kennings car dealership. The building was designed in 1920 by E. Vincent Harris but construction was delayed for eight years because of the economic climate in the early 1920s. Eventually construction began with the laying of the foundation stone on 27 June 1929 and, after the works has been undertaken by the local contractor, George Longden & Son, the City Hall was officially opened on 22 September 1932. Work on the building began in 1929, to a design by W. G. Davies. It was opened in 1934 by the Duchess of York, who later became The Queen Mother. Regent Court was the largest housing complex in the city at the time when it opened in 1937. The listed building falls within the Cathedral conservation area and dates back to 1920. The old cinema building on Vicarage Road in Attercliffe, opened in the 1920s but has been closed since 2006. Plans were revealed a couple of years ago to turn it into an education facility. Another view of the venue. This was the largest synagogue in Sheffield for much of the 20th century.