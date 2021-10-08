9 interesting and little known facts about Sheffield city centre

From information about Sheffield’s iconic buildings to plans for a monorail and the reason for a siren sounding across the city, here are some interesting and quirky facts about Sheffield City Centre that you might not have known.
1. The Winter Garden is the largest urban glasshouse in Europe
Sheffield Winter Garden is one of the largest temperate glasshouses to be built in the UK during the last hundred years, and the largest urban glasshouse anywhere in Europe. It is home to more than 2,500 plants from all around the world.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Sheffield City Hall's organ has more than 4,000 pipes
The Grand Henry Willis III Organ at Sheffield City Hall has 4,037 pipes and 75 stops, making it the biggest instrument of its kind in the city.
Photo: Dean Atkins
3. A monorail line was once proposed in the city centre
A £10 million, nine-station monorail system was proposed in Sheffield in 1973. Driverless carriages would take passengers along two miles of electrified tracks from the
Midland railway station, above the Hole In The Road, and up to Fargate before hooking past the Town Hall and descending down The Moor. Sheffield was to pilot a Government scheme for monorail networks in big places. However, criticism grew and the idea was quietly dropped.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Limited
4. The bell on Pinstone Street has a special name
The Bell, which can be seen on the edge of the flower bed along Pinstone Street near the Peace Gardens, is called The Bochum Bell. It was presented to Sheffield in 1985 by the twin city of Bochum in Germany to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the link between the two cities
Photo: Google Maps