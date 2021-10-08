9 interesting and little known facts about Sheffield city centre

3. A monorail line was once proposed in the city centre

A £10 million, nine-station monorail system was proposed in Sheffield in 1973. Driverless carriages would take passengers along two miles of electrified tracks from the Midland railway station, above the Hole In The Road, and up to Fargate before hooking past the Town Hall and descending down The Moor. Sheffield was to pilot a Government scheme for monorail networks in big places. However, criticism grew and the idea was quietly dropped.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Limited