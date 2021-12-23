2. Big Bear hug

The Bears of Sheffield sculpture trail ran from July to September, when 100 Little Bears decorated by school students and 60 Big Bears, brought to life by professional local and international artists, went on show around the city. The Bears helped to raise £2.75 million to transform Sheffield Children's Hospital's cancer and leukaemia ward. Pictured here are Caleb Masaba-Kituyi and his sister Faith. Caleb rang the bell to mark the end of his two-year treatment at a Bears event in October!

Photo: Simon Hulme