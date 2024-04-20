9 eerie photos showing inside abandoned Sheffield school

These eerie photos show the crumbling plasterwork and peeling paint inside an old Sheffield school which lies abandoned.

Highfield Special School, off Sitwell Road and Sharrow Lane, opened in around 1902, according to council archives, and closed in 1986.

The ground floor reportedly accommodated 80 pupils with learning disabilities, while the upper floor was used to teach manual subjects to boys and cookery to girls.

After Highfield Special School closed, the building briefly reopened as Highfield Girls School and later became a community centre called The Hub Centre, which closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and has remained shut.

These pictures were taken by the urban explorer behind the popular Facebook page Lost Places and Forgotten Faces.

He told how he found the building completely stripped, with no textbooks left on the desks and ‘no lesson plans still etched on the board’, while the top floor was ‘infested’ with pigeons.

1 . Dereliction Inside the old Highfield Special School on Sitwell Road, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2 . Boys entrance The old Highfield Special School on Sitwell Road, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . Hole in the floor Inside the former Highfield Special School, on Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales