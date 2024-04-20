9 eerie photos showing inside abandoned Sheffield school

The building has been standing empty since the Covid-19 pandemic

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 20th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These eerie photos show the crumbling plasterwork and peeling paint inside an old Sheffield school which lies abandoned.

Highfield Special School, off Sitwell Road and Sharrow Lane, opened in around 1902, according to council archives, and closed in 1986.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

The ground floor reportedly accommodated 80 pupils with learning disabilities, while the upper floor was used to teach manual subjects to boys and cookery to girls.

After Highfield Special School closed, the building briefly reopened as Highfield Girls School and later became a community centre called The Hub Centre, which closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and has remained shut.

These pictures were taken by the urban explorer behind the popular Facebook page Lost Places and Forgotten Faces.

He told how he found the building completely stripped, with no textbooks left on the desks and ‘no lesson plans still etched on the board’, while the top floor was ‘infested’ with pigeons.

Inside the old Highfield Special School on Sitwell Road, Sheffield

1. Dereliction

Inside the old Highfield Special School on Sitwell Road, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The old Highfield Special School on Sitwell Road, Sheffield

2. Boys entrance

The old Highfield Special School on Sitwell Road, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Inside the former Highfield Special School, on

3. Hole in the floor

Inside the former Highfield Special School, on Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Inside the old Highfield Special School on Sitwell Road, Sheffield

4. Deserted

Inside the old Highfield Special School on Sitwell Road, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldCovid-19PandemicSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.