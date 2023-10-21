All these dogs are currently in the care of Thornberry Animal Shelter, which is based on Dinnington Road in North Anston.
For more information on how to adopt, visit: https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/
Can you give one of the adorable rescue dogs below a home?
1. So many dogs
Thornberry is caring for more than a dozen dogs.
2. Tilly - a seven year old Shih Tzu
Adorable Tilly is a very sweet little lady who has been a little shy since arriving here as she is used to being a pampered pooch. She is best suited to a home with a quieter environment with no young children. Tilly has not been socialised with dogs very much so is looking to be the only pet in the home. She will require a secure private garden for pottering around.
3. Drac & Fang - four months old large crossbreeds
Drac and Fang are two male crossbreed puppies, potentially lurcher / bull breeds but it is not known what the dad was. They are around four months old. Both puppies should be enrolled onto puppy training classes as part of our adoption process and will need all training from scratch. They could live with children who are confident around large dogs and other neutered dogs.
4. Dougie - 11 months old Collie crossbreed
Dougie is full of beans and will need all his basic training. He is best suited to an experienced home, ideally with some experience of high energy dogs. Dougie will need a lot of mental stimulation as well as exercise. He could live with children aged 14+ and should be exercised in areas which aren’t too busy initially as he can be overwhelmed in busy places.