2 . Tilly - a seven year old Shih Tzu

Adorable Tilly is a very sweet little lady who has been a little shy since arriving here as she is used to being a pampered pooch. She is best suited to a home with a quieter environment with no young children. Tilly has not been socialised with dogs very much so is looking to be the only pet in the home. She will require a secure private garden for pottering around.