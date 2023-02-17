As today marks National Random Acts of Kindness Day, we are celebrating the great and the good of our city.
Here we are revisiting nine of our favourite stories from the past year or so of Sheffield’s folk brightening other people’s day.
They can be heartwarming acts of kindness, outstanding charity efforts or simple gestures by do-gooders who wanted to remain anonymous.
Check our our gallery below.
1. 9 acts of kindness from reyt good Sheffield folk
Here are just a handful of times in the past year when Sheffield folks have made all the difference with charity, goodwill, and acts of kindness.
Photo: Alastair Ulke
2. 'Catheter Boy' - Superhero Alfie Exelby, who just wants to help other children like him
Alfie Exelby, 8, used his experiences undergoing treatment at Sheffield Children's Hospital and receiving a fitted with a suprapubic catheter to write 'Catheter Boy', a short story about a superhero who uses his flip-flow valve to defeat his enemies. He wrote the story to help other children feel less worried about hospital visits. In 2022, Alfie's story garnered the recognition it deserved when comedian Jon Richardson read the tale in the CBeebies Bedtime Stories studio.
Photo: submit
3. 'Please take these if you need them'
During the freezing sub-zero temperatures of December 2022, an anonymous do-gooder left a set of scarves and hats on Sheffield's Women of Steel statue in the city centre for anyone to take and combat the cold. A note on the statue read: "Please take these if you need them. Merry Christmas." Photo by Katarzyna Pakowska.
Photo: Alastair Ulke
4. Asda Maini.jpg
Asda employee Maini, 21, who works at the Sheffield Manor Top supermarket, was praised for her 'brilliant' act of kindness when she saw an elderly customer struggling to get around using her walking sticks. Maini stuck with the lady for the rest of her shop, filling her basket, and carrying her bags to the car. In recognition, she was nominated for an 'Asda Service Superstar Award'.
Photo: Asda