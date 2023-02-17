4 . Asda Maini.jpg

Asda employee Maini, 21, who works at the Sheffield Manor Top supermarket, was praised for her 'brilliant' act of kindness when she saw an elderly customer struggling to get around using her walking sticks. Maini stuck with the lady for the rest of her shop, filling her basket, and carrying her bags to the car. In recognition, she was nominated for an 'Asda Service Superstar Award'.

Photo: Asda