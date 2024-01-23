Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But growing up in the era could paint a completely different picture, according to a new book – the 'Dirty Stop Out's Guide to 1980s Sheffield'.

The title tells the story of the city’s electro-pop dominance that exploded in the early part of the era following the Human League hitting number one with 'Don't You Want Me' in December 1981. The band’s success was just the beginning as the likes of Heaven 17, ABC, Cabaret Voltaire, and Comsat Angels followed in their wake.

While some venues were struggling as the redundancy pay-packets ran out for thousands of steelworkers thrown onto the dole in the era – the sprawling Fiesta cabaret club served its last chicken in a basket meal in 1980 and closed – nearby Josephine’s thrived with its own in-house champagne league. Mass-market entertainment was provided at the sprawling Roxy and Romeo & Juliets, whilst the newly opened Leadmill became a beacon for protest, utopian ideology, and a cheap night out. Rebels at Castle Market did it for the rockers, and The Limit, originally opened as a punk club, did brisk business on West Street.

The 'Dirty Stop Out's Guide to 1980s Sheffield' details the rise of Def Leppard as they conquered America, whilst closer to home, the Killamarsh-based Bailey Brothers fronted the first rock show on MTV.

Author Neil Anderson said: “It was definitely an era of two halves for many, and Sheffield was changing fast. I remember fashion being served up by X Clothes and Rebina, whilst the Hole in the Road, once a proud symbol of civic pride and post-war regeneration, was left to fall into rack and ruin. The city had amazing musical success whilst thousands were on the breadline via steel industry layoffs and the Miners’ Strike.”