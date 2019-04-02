A whopping 75,000 people have visited Doncaster’s new Wool Market on its opening weekend.

The market, which has undergone a huge £7 million revamp, officially opened last week – and its first opening weekend saw thousands of people come from far and wide to check out its range of bars, street food stalls and other shops.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “It’s been a week since the new look Wool Market officially opened its doors and already loads of you have been to enjoy everything it has to offer.

“In fact during our big opening weekend celebrations we saw almost 75,000 people visit our famous market area in the town centre.

“If you haven’t been to see it for yourself then don’t forget it’s open every day expect Monday – expect great shopping, great food and drink and great entertainment. We'll see you there!”

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones has said the new market hall was the borough’s way of ‘fighting back’ against a national decline of town centres.

The revamped market is now home to a mix of retail, eating and drinking options with capacity to host more events including live music and entertainment.

Extended opening hours are also aimed at bringing more people to the market and the town centre in general.