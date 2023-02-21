A TikTok foodie star has given a Sheffield soul food restaurant a glowing ‘nine star’ review to his half a million followers.

Self-styled ‘chicken shop expert’ Jon The Food Don travelled up from South London to try out 7 Seas Sheffield for a one-minute review posted on February 18. The soul food restaurant specializing in rice, peas and spicy mains only opened two weeks ago and has already proven a huge hit.

Jon built his brand using his brutally honest dissection of the capital’s fried chicken joints and South-of-the-Thames humour, whose signature move when he enjoys a meal is to excitably get out his seat. But on his trip to Sheffield the foodie had nothing but praise for the Ecclesall Road restaurant.

Across the frantic one minute clip – which in three days has picked up 120,000 views - Jon was blown away by the “swank and dank” venue’s goat curry and jerk chicken, which saw enthusiastically him grab his plate and finish it with his hands on the restaurant’s patio.

Foodie TikTok star Jon The Food Guy gave Sheffield's 7 Seas restaurant a glowing nine-star review in a video posted on February 18. Images by Jon The Food Don and Dean Atkins.

“Every single element in this dish worked, from the rice to the salad to the friend plantain, this was absolutely leng leng,” said the foodie. He also praised the staff and prices before awarding a coveted nine star rating. It’s high praise from the TikTok star, who in other videos is not afraid to take his food back to the owners and say what he thinks.

7 Seas Sheffield opened on Ecclesall Road two weeks ago and launched by offering 500 free meals to customers.

