If you’re stuck for something to do with the kids this half term, we have got you covered.

There’s plenty of fun things for all the family to do in the Steel City this week. Here’s seven suggestions for activities that won’t break the bank.

Kelham Island Museum

A museum celebrating Sheffield's steel heritage. One review on Tripadvisor said: "There is plenty to see, and you do get to see some moving machines."

The Bear Pit in the Botanical Gardens.

Botantical Gardens Bear Pit

The Botanical Gardens itself is not particularly a 'hidden gem' - though it is a beautiful spot to visit - but one lesser-known part of it is this bear pit that dates way back to 1836. The Grade II Listed structure was once home to two brown bears. Head out to find it at Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN.

Bishops' House

Bishops' House is situated in the Norton Lees area and is a charming timber-framed 14th Century house which gets its name from the Blythe family, who become bishops. It boasts a museum and is described as a 'hidden Tudor gem'. Find it at Norton Lees Ln, Meersbrook, Sheffield S8 9BE

Whinfell Quarry Garden

This garden, located in South West Sheffield, dates from the early 20th Century and was created from a derelict stone quarry and houses a collection of unusual trees and shrubs. Find it at Sheffield S11 9QA.

Rivelin Valley Nature Trail

Most visitors have described this trail as 'excellent' on Tripadvisor. One review said: "A great place to go walking. Easy going and decent paths. Stepping stones for the brave."

Dairy Farm & Ice Cream Shop, Dungworth

You can go see this working farm for free. One review on Tripadvisor said: "Lovely dairy farm that makes and sells the best ice-cream they have calves and bunny's you can pet and a play garden." Photo: sub

Victoria Quays