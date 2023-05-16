More than 50 estates in Sheffield from people who died without a will are searching for their long-lost inheritors to step forward.

The Treasury has revealed how almost 6,500 unclaimed estates worth millions of pounds in inheritance are sat in limbo across the UK waiting for their rightful heir.

Unclaimed estates, also known as ‘ownerless property’, occur when there is no will – or the beneficiaries of the will cannot be traced - and the next family member in line cannot be found.

The Treasury only reveals details of estates worth £500 or above. Official figures from 2021 showed that a total of £77million in unclaimed inheritance was languishing in Treasury coffers. If no relative can be traced within 12 years, the dormant estate becomes the property of the Crown.

More than 50 unclaimed estates from people who died without a will and no apparent family member are waiting in Sheffield for their rightful heir to come forward. Photo by @pbg_photos.

The full list of unclaimed estates, as well as the names of the deceased, their date and place of birth, and other clues that could help find their heir, can be read here on the Government website.

Here is a list of all of Sheffield’s unclaimed estates and the dates they died. Some of the surnames from Sheffield’s 51 estates are so distinctive – including Treddinick, Zolnowski, Ronksley, and Ali-Bin-Ali, to name a few – that it might help budding genealogists and long lost family members make the connection.

Mohammed Wazir – 21/10/2004

Mohammed Ali-Bin-Ali – 23/04/2007

Alan Allen – 06/01/1999

Rohim Box – 14/12/2014

Frank Brown – 08/12/2009

Christina Casson – 06/01/1996

Frederick Cooper – 13/12/2013

Glyn Barry Davies – 03/11/2004

Joseph Dejneka – 27/07/2009

James Donaghy – 17/02/1996

Michael Harry Donovan – 17/06/1997

Jessica Beatrice Fletcher – 11/09/2018

Alice Maud Hamer – 13/03/1994

Eric Thomas Hill – 01/01/2009

Robert Hudson – 15/12/2022

Anthony James Ibbotson – 18/01/2016

Linda Susan Jamieson – 11/10/2006

William Johanes – 23/09/2008

Istvan Steven Juhasz – 18/01/2005

Sylvia Keatley – 09/08/2001

Stefan Kolencik – 14/03/2016

Arthur Little – 13/07/2001

John Henry Littlewood – 03/05/2006

Michael Patrick McDermott – 21/01/2013

Francis McGinty – 01/04/2001

Elsie Moore – 27/03/2003

Dennis Patrick Murphy – 12/10/2010

Michael George Naylor – 07/05/2019

Brian Oldale – 30/05/2015

Raj Parmar – 11/05/2010

Kirsty Louise Pegg – 12/04/1996

Anton Prystasz – 29/07/1996

Audrey Ronksley – 03/07/1998

Paul Martin Staniforth – 05/03/2013

Eric Roger Taylor – 04/06/2018

Joseph Neil Taylor – 02/03/2013

Mary Thomas – 22/01/1999

David John Treddinick – 13/11/2019

Audrey Waring Wainwright – 25/09/2006

Dorothy Walker – 05/02/1998

Betty Sheldon Watson – 04/02/2004

Margaret Nancy Wheatcroft – 03/04/2013

Nargis Bashir White – 04/10/2020

Winifred Whitehead – 17/10/1999

Nellie Wilkinson – 30/07/1995

Akinlolu Olaniran Williams – 26/07/2013

Geoffrey Wood – 16/08/2000

Alfred Donald Yates – 06/12/2001

Franceszlk Zolnowski – 08/07/1993

Susan Elizabeth Bailey – 13/08/2013

Timothy Joseph Redmond – 29/07/1993

David John Watson – 17/01/2013

Craig Ridge, head of contentious probate at Higgs LLP, said claiming an estate is a straightforward process for those entitled to it.

“Unclaimed estates generally come about if the executors cannot trace a beneficiary who has either been named in a will or is next in line to inherit,” said Craig.

“Should you believe you are entitled to an estate, it’s as simple as writing to the executors of the will and they will do everything for you from that point.

“If you are aware of the death, there really is no need for the services of heir hunters, which typically charge between 10 and 15 per cent.”