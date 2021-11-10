Although the survivor-led mental health organisation specialises in supporting the Black community with mental health issues, Adira’s Christmas hamper project strives to support anyone in need.

The idea for the hampers began last year as the negative impact of the pandemic on communities was recognised, with some families worrying about how they would be able to feed themselves at Christmas.

Volunteers preparing the Christmas hampers in 2020.

One client said: “With so many Government changes impacting Christmas in 2020, it was really valuable to families to have something positive and kind delivered right to their door.”

Another client added: “One young person shared, she can now have a much better Christmas than she did last year, when she had nothing to eat and was reliant on her good neighbours.”

A recipient of a Christmas hamper last year described how the hamper helped Christmas be ‘a bit more bearable’, and a single mother told how the hamper was a ‘blessing’.

Adira is working in partnership with Sheffield Flourish, Age Friendly Sheffield, Sheffield City Council, The National Lottery Community Fund, and South Yorkshire Housing Association for the project.

Volunteers will be needed again this year to help prepare and deliver the hampers.

As with last year, there will be different hampers available, including meat, vegan, vegetarian and Caribbean options.

This year, 100 hampers will be reserved for newly arrived Afghan families.

If you are an agency, organisation or statutory service wanting to request a hamper, email: [email protected] by November 19.

If you want to volunteer to help pack or deliver the food hampers, visit here.

500 Christmas hampers were gifted to families across South Yorkshire last year.