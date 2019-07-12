-
Students have been acknowledged for their outstanding achievements at an annual student awards event.
The awards ceremony saw 11 awards presented to students from across Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College, including the Achievement Award, Apprentice of the Year Award, Enterprise Award, Jeff Townend Memorial Award, Overcoming Adversity Award, Progression Award, Societies Award, Student of the Year Award, Student Voice Representative Award, Talent United Employer Engagement Award and the Principal’s Award.
Barnsley College Principal and Chief Executive Yiannis Koursis said: “The awards evening was a fantastic way to celebrate the amazing achievements of our students over the past year.
“The awards evening is a culmination of everything that students have achieved this year.
“I t provides a fitting tribute to those students who go above and beyond in their studies and in college life.”
Guests enjoyed live music from the Barnsley Sixth Form College Musical Theatre Society, Odd Socks, a duo made up of two Music students, and Enis Bakolli, a solo singer who is studying BA (Hons) Popular Music at Barnsley College.