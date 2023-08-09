News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
“Hugely disappointed” boss breaks silence over Berge Burnley transfer
Massive manhunt underway after driver stabbed near play centre
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

30 lovely photos of Sheffield sisters enjoying special moments together

Sisters share a special sibling bond and we are celebrating them with these lovely photos.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:40 BST

To celebrate National Sister Day (August 6) we asked our readers to share photos of their sisters and to tell us a little bit about their sibling bonds.

We had hundreds of responses and have put together the very best photos and the most heartfelt messages – people told us their sisters were the very most important people in their lives.

Their best friends and siblings combined into one.

Click through this article to see many photos of Sheffield sisters.

Emily Wraggsaid: "Charlotte Hepworth - my sister and best friend."

1. Emily Wragg

Emily Wraggsaid: "Charlotte Hepworth - my sister and best friend." Photo: Emily Wragg

Photo Sales
Kayleigh Whitworth said: "Me and my sis, no matter what hits us we know we have each other forever."

2. Kayleigh Whitworth

Kayleigh Whitworth said: "Me and my sis, no matter what hits us we know we have each other forever." Photo: Kayleigh Whitworth

Photo Sales
Kathy Depledge said: "Me with one of my sisters and best friend I've had since I was five years old."

3. Kathy Depledge

Kathy Depledge said: "Me with one of my sisters and best friend I've had since I was five years old." Photo: Kathy Depledge

Photo Sales
Jenny Helliwell said: "Victoria Lloyd the big sister and the life and soul of the party. Doesn't take any nonsense and speaks her mind."

4. Jenny Helliwell

Jenny Helliwell said: "Victoria Lloyd the big sister and the life and soul of the party. Doesn't take any nonsense and speaks her mind." Photo: Jenny Helliwell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:SheffieldSisters