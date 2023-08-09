Sisters share a special sibling bond and we are celebrating them with these lovely photos.

To celebrate National Sister Day (August 6) we asked our readers to share photos of their sisters and to tell us a little bit about their sibling bonds.

We had hundreds of responses and have put together the very best photos and the most heartfelt messages – people told us their sisters were the very most important people in their lives.

Their best friends and siblings combined into one.

Click through this article to see many photos of Sheffield sisters.

1 . Emily Wragg Emily Wraggsaid: "Charlotte Hepworth - my sister and best friend." Photo: Emily Wragg

2 . Kayleigh Whitworth Kayleigh Whitworth said: "Me and my sis, no matter what hits us we know we have each other forever." Photo: Kayleigh Whitworth

3 . Kathy Depledge Kathy Depledge said: "Me with one of my sisters and best friend I've had since I was five years old." Photo: Kathy Depledge

4 . Jenny Helliwell Jenny Helliwell said: "Victoria Lloyd the big sister and the life and soul of the party. Doesn't take any nonsense and speaks her mind." Photo: Jenny Helliwell

