News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
United boss responds to Baldock transfer talk after AEK Athens links
United close to McAtee breakthrough amid Everton deadline race
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Sheffield United miss out on transfer target after Man United decision

25 photos of adorable Sheffield dogs that will put a smile on your face

Dog people of Sheffield get prepared to say ‘awww’
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:30 BST

To celebrate National Dog Day (August 26) we asked our readers to tell us why their pet pooch is the very best dog in the world.

We got hundreds of adorable photos sent in and have put together some of our favourites.

Click through this article to see some truly adorable pups.

Jamie Leigh Antcliffe said: "This is our new addition bear he’s 16 weeks old and such a character already."

1. Jamie Leigh Antcliffe

Jamie Leigh Antcliffe said: "This is our new addition bear he’s 16 weeks old and such a character already." Photo: Jamie Leigh Antcliffe

Photo Sales
Becky Leanne said: "Frankie the special boy."

2. Becky Leanne

Becky Leanne said: "Frankie the special boy." Photo: Becky Leanne

Photo Sales
Leesha Glaves said: "My pooch is called Beau hes a little character and makes us laugh so much with his funny little ways. We wouldn’t be without him."

3. Leesha Glaves

Leesha Glaves said: "My pooch is called Beau hes a little character and makes us laugh so much with his funny little ways. We wouldn’t be without him." Photo: Leesha Glaves

Photo Sales
Carina Glover said: "There’s no better love than the love from a dog! Just wish they were with us forever."

4. Carina Glover

Carina Glover said: "There’s no better love than the love from a dog! Just wish they were with us forever." Photo: Carina Glover

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield