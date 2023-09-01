25 photos of adorable Sheffield dogs that will put a smile on your face

To celebrate National Dog Day (August 26) we asked our readers to tell us why their pet pooch is the very best dog in the world.
We got hundreds of adorable photos sent in and have put together some of our favourites.
Click through this article to see some truly adorable pups.
1. Jamie Leigh Antcliffe
Jamie Leigh Antcliffe said: "This is our new addition bear he’s 16 weeks old and such a character already." Photo: Jamie Leigh Antcliffe
2. Becky Leanne
Becky Leanne said: "Frankie the special boy." Photo: Becky Leanne
3. Leesha Glaves
Leesha Glaves said: "My pooch is called Beau hes a little character and makes us laugh so much with his funny little ways. We wouldn’t be without him." Photo: Leesha Glaves
4. Carina Glover
Carina Glover said: "There’s no better love than the love from a dog! Just wish they were with us forever." Photo: Carina Glover