22 eerie photos showing inside Sheffield's abandoned buildings, from old brewery to car 'graveyard'

Some are awaiting redevelopment, others face the wrecking ball and some appear to have been forgotten and left for nature to gradually reclaim.

Many of these buildings have been chronicled by the urban explorer behind the popular Facebook page Lost Places & Forgotten Faces.

His photos give you a unique insight into what lies behind the crumbling walls of these fascinating old properties. While many have been badly damaged by vandalism and fire, there are usually clues to their former use.

Former working men’s clubs, Sheffield’s former courtrooms and an old car ‘graveyard’ are just some of the sites he has visited to bring you the fascinating photos in this gallery.

1 . Abandoned buildings Some of the abandoned buildings around Sheffield visited by the urban explorer behind the popular Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Facebook page. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2 . Ash House - outside Ash House, an abandoned mansion in Dore, one of Sheffield's wealthiest suburbs, was sold after being put on the market in 2021 for offers of £2 million or above. It was built as a family home before being used to care for sick children and later becoming a care home. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . Ash House - inside When the urban explorer behind Lost Places & Forgotten Faces visited Ash House, located off Ash House Lane in Dore, Sheffield, there were still plenty of signs of its former opulence, though it was in desperate need of some TLC. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales