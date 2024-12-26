Everyone has their own tale of spotting The Human League’s Phil Oakey at the pub, or Olympic legend Jessica Ennis-Hill in the local park.

But Sheffield has also played host to many very famous visitors over the years, with some popping up where you’d least expect them.

We’ve put together a photo gallery of some memorable appearances by celebrities in Sheffield, including David Beckham, Kylie, Johnny Depp, Pele, Sylvester Stallone and Elton John.

Some are pictured on stage during legendary gigs, or at book signings, but others were snapped out and about at cafes, restaurants or nightclubs.

We’ve only included celebrities from outside Sheffield, so there’s no room for the likes of the Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner, Sean Bean, or the first Briton in space, Helen Sharman.

Who’s the most famous person you’ve spotted in Sheffield?

1 . Bradley Walsh Bradley Walsh is pictured with Salvatore Capasso during his visit to Caffe Tucci, on Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2024, during a break in filming for the TV show Gladiators, which he presents with his son Barney | Salvatore Capasso Photo: Salvatore Capasso Photo Sales

2 . Johnny Depp Hollywood star Johnny Depp stunned audiences at Sheffield City Hall in May 2022 when he made a surprise appearance, joining Jeff Beck on stage | Terence Turnbull Photo: Terence Turnbull Photo Sales

3 . David Beckham David Beckham spotted arriving at The Leadmill, Sheffield, in August 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Andrew Partridge Photo Sales