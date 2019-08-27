20th South Yorkshire TEAM Programme promises ‘adventure of a lifetime’ for young people

Seeking 16-25 year olds in the region, looking for the 'adventure of a lifetime'

SYFR is currently working in conjunction with Barnsley College to deliver the 12 week TEAM programme, which is open to 16-25 year olds in the area. To date, the group has delivered 19 programmes across South Yorkshire, working with more than 200 young people on team building activities, including a week-long residential trip to the Peak District, a community project, and two weeks of work experience. The team is currently recruiting for its 20th TEAM programme.

A spokesman for the Prince’s Trust explained: “Three of the 19 teams we’ve worked with have won the coveted Prince’s Trust Community impact award for Yorkshire and Humberside. We have had two Young Ambassadors for the region, one recently winning Regional Ambassador of the year and shortlisted for a Pride of Britain Award. Two Rising Stars young people have also gone on to full time employment after a difficult start. All of this work was recently recognised when His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales requested to meet one of our teams.

“We push the young people to believe that they can achieve anything, to show them that hard work and commitment can see them succeed.

“The end of every programme is celebrated with a final presentation in the Town Hall that each programme is tied to. The young people can then present themselves and show their family and friends the journey they have been on and how far they have come.

“Our programme is without doubt leading the way for its content and delivery and we hope to be able to offer this throughout the South Yorkshire region within the next 12 months, offering these fantastic opportunities to many more young people in our region for many years to come.”