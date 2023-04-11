Sheffield city centre is preparing to welcome snooker fans for another year of the World Snooker Championship at The Crucible theatre.

Snooker fans can watch the tournament, which takes place from April 15 to May 1, on a large screen outside The Crucible. Ronnie O’Sullivan, who will be defending his world title, has opened a pop-up shop full of snooker memorabilia on Chapel Walk.

Local businesses told The Star they can’t wait for the footfall that the championship brings. Scott Nicholson, who works at The Head of Steam, said: “Having the world championship at The Crucible is nothing short of incredible. As a business owner, it brings so many people every year without fail.”

Mr and Mrs Barnes, who have been attending the games for over a decade, called the championship ‘the lifeblood of the city’. With talk suggesting the tournament has outgrown the Steel City, the possibility of moving the World Snooker Championship outside of Sheffield isn’t popular. “Without it, the city centre would die,” Mrs Barnes added.

The 2023 World Snooker Championship will take place at The Crucible theatre in Sheffield city centre from April 15 to May 1

Yu Wong, from China, is visiting Sheffield for the first time to catch some of the games. Having watched snooker on the TV for 20 years, the first game she ever watched was filmed at The Crucible. “I’d heard of The Crucible before I’d even heard of the university,” she said.

The world championship has been held at The Crucible since 1977. Matthew Cregg, from Manchester, told The Star it’s important to keep the world championship in Sheffield because of the history associated with it. “You wouldn’t take away the FA cup final from Wembley,” he said.

The tournament is also popular because of the tourism it brings to the city. “People who are here for snooker look for other things to do and see here,” said Sue Johns, a Sheffield local. “It fills the hotels and pubs. Tourism wise, you can’t beat it,” she said.