2022 Cazoo Premier League darts: Win tickets to Sheffield Utilita Arena

The 2022 Cazoo Premier League makes its annual visit to Sheffield for the 14th time on Thursday May 12, 2022.

The four-month Premier League tour will feature Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, reigning Premier League champion Glen Durrant, World Champion and world number one Gerwyn Price welcoming fans back to sports biggest party.

The new-look Premier League is being played across 17 nights from February to May as darts' biggest stars compete for the coveted title and £855,000 in prize money.

The world’s leading darts players will return to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Thursday May 12 2022

Sheffield has been a huge success since being added to the Premier League circuit in 2007, and regularly attracts huge crowd as the world's top darts stars visit Yorkshire.

Tickets for Cazoo Premier League Darts at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Thursday, 12 May 2022 are on sale now via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

