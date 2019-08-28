2020 opening date for new Fargate bank
The new Metro Bank that will replace River Island on Fargate is to open next year, bosses have confirmed.
River Island closed earlier this month, but Metro Bank has bought the site on a 999-year lease for £9.5 million from Orchard Square’s owners London & Associated Properties.
Metro, which was the first new high street bank to launch in the UK in over 150 years in 2010, will open two branches - one in Sheffield and another in Bradford - creating 50 jobs.
There is no official opening date for the bank yet but it is due to be next year.
They will be the firm’s first branches in Yorkshire and the expansion into the county comes after the bank was awarded £120 million funding from the Capability & Innovation Fund.
Craig Donaldson, chief executive officer of the Metro Bank, said: “Bringing the banking revolution to Yorkshire is a real milestone for Metro Bank. We’re thrilled to be arriving in these two cities next year.”
Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and investment at Sheffield City Council, added: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Metro Bank to Sheffield.
"These are exciting times for Sheffield with international businesses confirmed for our Heart Of The City II development which mixes the very best retail, residential and lifestyle opportunities to create a city centre unlike any other in the UK. Metro Bank fit that bill perfectly – vibrant, modern and well regarded in the sector.
“We have ambitious plans for Fargate and the surrounding area and are putting together a business case for a significant revamp of the street. With businesses like Metro Bank on board, the message is clear – we are going places.”
The Sheffield branch will have safe deposit boxes for customers to store their valuables, as well as free coin-counting facilities.
It will also deliver Metro Bank’s free financial education programme, Money Zone, to schools and youth groups. The National Curriculum-approved training, which is provided through classroom and in-store sessions, has supported more than 100,000 children across the UK.
Opening hours will be 8am to 8pm Monday to Fridays, 8am to 6pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays, 362 days a year.