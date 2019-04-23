Sheaf Valley Baths

20 photos of lost things and places that will make you nostalgic for 1980s Sheffield - PICTURE GALLERY

Take a step back in time - with these photos that are bound to make you nostalgic for 1980s Sheffield.

We're sure all these photos of lost buildings, places and other things will bring back the memories - how many of them can you remember?

Who remembers going to C&A to browse the latest fashions?

1. C&A

Who remembers going to C&A to browse the latest fashions?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Branches of GT News used to be on virtually every street corner in Sheffield.

2. GT News

Branches of GT News used to be on virtually every street corner in Sheffield.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Remember getting your skates on down at Silver Blades?

3. Silver Blades

Remember getting your skates on down at Silver Blades?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
One of Sheffield's most missed features - the infamous Hole In The Road.

4. The Hole In The Road

One of Sheffield's most missed features - the infamous Hole In The Road.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5