20 photos of lost things and places that will make you nostalgic for 1980s Sheffield - PICTURE GALLERY
Take a step back in time - with these photos that are bound to make you nostalgic for 1980s Sheffield.
We're sure all these photos of lost buildings, places and other things will bring back the memories - how many of them can you remember?
1. C&A
Who remembers going to C&A to browse the latest fashions?
2. GT News
Branches of GT News used to be on virtually every street corner in Sheffield.
3. Silver Blades
Remember getting your skates on down at Silver Blades?
4. The Hole In The Road
One of Sheffield's most missed features - the infamous Hole In The Road.
