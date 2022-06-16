19th Century wedding dress of Mary Joan Vernon-Wentworth on display at Canon Hall for first time

Recently acquired by Barnsley Museums, the conserved dress, worn for her marriage to Mr Frank Huntsman, West Retford Hall, will be on display until December.

The 19th Century gown was described in The Chronicle at the time as: “A dress of rich ivory stripped satin, covered with Brussels lace flowers, with a train and corsage of French brocade satin, edged with ostrich feathers and orange blossom”

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for place, said: “Cannon Hall and its outstanding collections brings the past to life in a truly wonderful way.

“By visiting, people experience the grandeur, lifestyle and passions of the Spencer Stanhope family and those who worked for them.