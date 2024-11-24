How many of these famous doubles do you recognise and which do you think are the most convincing celebrity doppelgangers?
1. Del Boy
Del Boy (David Jason) lookalike Maurice Canham at the Millennium Gallery, at Barber Harrison and Platt's cocktail party attended by The Star's top 100 South Yorkshire companies, in November 2001. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Gareth Gates
Gareth Gates lookalike, Hungerhill schoolboy Scott McAllister, aged 15, pictured in 2002 with his sister Amy McAllister (right), who entered her brother into the Smash Hits magazine competition, and fans Catlin Bradshaw, Charlotte Nesbitt, Kimberley Merritt and Lyndsay Middlebrook, all aged 14. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise lookalike Bevan Ashgy tossing pancakes in Orchard Square on November 21, 2001 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Beatles
Beatles lookalike group Beatlemania during a visit to the GT News store on The Moor, Sheffield, Sheffield city centre, to promote the National Lottery Lotto draw in May 2002. Pictured from left to right are David Peterson (Paul), Paul Moroney (John), Andy Champion (Ringo) and Steve Gee (George). | SHEFFIELD NEWSPAPERS Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
