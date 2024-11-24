These photos show celebrity lookalikes in South Yorkshire over the years, from Winston Churchill and Marilyn Monroe to Tom Cruise and Kylie Minogue.

George Clooney, John Travolta, Elvis, Rod Stewart and Jordan are just some of the other not quite famous faces pictured in Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham during the 1990s, noughties and 2010s.

How many of these famous doubles do you recognise and which do you think are the most convincing celebrity doppelgangers?

1 . Del Boy Del Boy (David Jason) lookalike Maurice Canham at the Millennium Gallery, at Barber Harrison and Platt's cocktail party attended by The Star's top 100 South Yorkshire companies, in November 2001. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Gareth Gates Gareth Gates lookalike, Hungerhill schoolboy Scott McAllister, aged 15, pictured in 2002 with his sister Amy McAllister (right), who entered her brother into the Smash Hits magazine competition, and fans Catlin Bradshaw, Charlotte Nesbitt, Kimberley Merritt and Lyndsay Middlebrook, all aged 14. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Tom Cruise Tom Cruise lookalike Bevan Ashgy tossing pancakes in Orchard Square on November 21, 2001 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales