17 wholesome family photos featuring Sheffield’s brilliant aunts and uncles

Sheffield people celebrate their aunts and uncles and tell us why they are the most special family members.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 1st Aug 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 14:06 BST

We asked our readers to share photos of their favourite aunt and uncles and to tell us why they are the very best.

Some readers shared how their aunts and uncles were just as special to them as their parents and others saw them as their very best friends.

Click through this article to see great photos and read the heart warming messages people have for their aunts and uncles.

Susan Willoughby said: "Peter Hibbert and Anne Hibbert are the best uncle and auntie in the universe, love them both to bits."

1. Susan Willoughby

Susan Willoughby said: "Peter Hibbert and Anne Hibbert are the best uncle and auntie in the universe, love them both to bits." Photo: Susan Willoughby

June Hall Leslie said: "My Aunty Mary Lucas, with my mum and dad. She was a hard worker."

2. June Hall Leslie

June Hall Leslie said: "My Aunty Mary Lucas, with my mum and dad. She was a hard worker." Photo: June Hall Leslie

Clare Davidson said: "They are the best beach buddies anyone could ask for."

3. Clare Davidson

Clare Davidson said: "They are the best beach buddies anyone could ask for." Photo: Clare Davidson

Elinor Hewitt said: "My three aunties and one of my uncles."

4. Elinor Hewitt

Elinor Hewitt said: "My three aunties and one of my uncles." Photo: Elinor Hewitt

