There are many Sheffield institutions which continue to occupy a special place in people’s affections years after they disappeared for good.
From department stores to late night takeaways, pubs and nightclubs, those uniquely Sheffield places are fondly remembered by those who frequented them over the years.
These photos show some of those much-missed venues from across the city which have been lost over the years.
Some closed their doors for good decades ago, while others have only relatively recently ceased trading.
But all were once well-loved businesses, some of which achieved legendary status.
How many of these businesses do you remember, which would you most like to see reopen, and what other lost Sheffield institutions deserve a place on our list?
1. Rare & Racy
Rare & Racy, on Devonshire Street in Sheffield city centre, opened in 1969. The much-loved shop sold second-hand books, music and art. Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker called it a 'global treasure'. But, despite a huge campaign to save the store, it was forced to close after Sheffield Council gave the go-ahead in March 2015 to knock down and replace three buildings at the top of Devonshire Street. Nearly a decade later, those buildings are still standing and the old Rare & Racy store remains empty and boarded up. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Napoleons Casino Ecclesall Road
Napoleons Casino, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, closed in 2018, after 42 years, with the legendary venue's owner Dave Allen saying at the time that Ecclesall Road 'is not what it used to be'. The building is today home to a popular sports bar called The Wildcard. Napoleons still has a casino in Sheffield, on Livesey Street, beside Owlerton Stadium. Photo: National World
3. Redgates toy shop
Redgates toy shop, pictured here in 1954, holds fond childhood memories for generations of Sheffield children. Redgates, established in 1857 and owned by the Nunn family, was regarded as one of the best toy shops outside of London and was affectionately known as the 'Yorkshire Disneyland'. It closed for good in 1988 but a plaque was unveiled at the old site at the top of The Moor, where the clothing store H&M today stands. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Damon's
Damon’s American diner, on Sevenairs Road, in Beighton, near Crystal Peaks, traded for nearly 30 years before closing for good in 2019. Its menu featured big breakfasts, hefty steaks, ‘express lunches’ and more, and the popular restaurant was known for offering guests a free meal on their birthday. Today the building is a Wetherspoons pub called The Scarsdale Hundred. Photo: Sarah Washbourn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.