3 . Redgates toy shop

Redgates toy shop, pictured here in 1954, holds fond childhood memories for generations of Sheffield children. Redgates, established in 1857 and owned by the Nunn family, was regarded as one of the best toy shops outside of London and was affectionately known as the 'Yorkshire Disneyland'. It closed for good in 1988 but a plaque was unveiled at the old site at the top of The Moor, where the clothing store H&M today stands. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers