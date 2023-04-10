14 pictures of famous Sheffielders whose achievements have made the city proud

2 . Helen Sharman

Helen Sharman is a chemist who became the first British astronaut as well as the first woman to visit the Mir space station in May 1991 but before that she was born in Grenoside, Sheffield, where she attended Grenoside Junior and Infant School, later moving to Greenhill. After studying at Jordanthorpe Comp, she obtained a BSc degree in chemistry at the University of Sheffield in 1984 before moving away to get her PhD. Photo: Helen Sharman PR