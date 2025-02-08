But it’s fair to say that some of the city’s boozers in days gone by had a less savoury reputation.

There’s a lot of debate about which pubs in Sheffield were the city’s roughest, where only the hardiest souls would dare to show their faces.

For every pub which people recall being particularly rough back in the day, there are always people who were once regulars there and will say its reputation was undeserved.

We’ve put together a list of some of Sheffield ‘roughest’ pubs, based on our readers’ suggestions, but we’re included the memories of those who have leapt to the defence of those establishments and recalled happy days spent drinking there.

At one of the pubs on our list, the landlord reportedly resorted to hiding upstairs when fighting broke out below, while others were supposedly frequented by shoplifters who would sell their wares to fellow punters.

But for each story about violence and criminality, there are those who remember a ‘buzzing’ place full of ‘genuine folk’, or, as one person put it, a ‘proper pub’.

Is your old local on our list, and do you think it deserves to be there, or is there another pub you think should be included in our rundown of Sheffield’s roughest pubs from years gone by?

1 . The Manor Hotel The Manor Hotel pub on Fretson Road, Sheffield, pictured in May 1983. Mark Luxon recalled: "I went to work down London in the 80s. The first week I was there the Sun ran a four page special on the roughest pubs in Britain all week. They announced the winner on Friday. It was the Manor Hotel. Loved telling all the cockneys 'see that's a proper pub'." | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Woodthorpe Arms The Woodthorpe Arms, on Mansfield Road, Intake, is pictured here at some time during the 1960s or 70s. It was suggested by Deborah Unwin Southwell as one of Sheffield's roughest pubs of yesteryear. Writing on the Lost Pubs of Sheffield Facebook group, one person said: "I heard the landlord had to hide upstairs on one night of violence. He just locked the door and left them to it." But another person wrote: "Used to be our pub of choice on a Sunday night, good disco and buzzing in the early 80s." | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo Sales

3 . The Magnet The Magnet pub, on Southey Green Road, Sheffield, is pictured here being redecorated in 1986. It often crops up in lists of Sheffield’s ‘roughest’ pubs of yesteryear, but Lorraine Beal said: "Loved the Magnet - always a brilliant pint - what you saw is what you got, no airs and graces - but full of genuine folk." | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4 . Hen & Chickens The Hen & Chickens pub, on Castle Green, pictured here in 1987 was another popular suggestion when it came to Sheffield's roughest pubs from years gone by. David Ripley wrote: "What about Hen & Chickens across the road (from the Cannon, another notorious pub, back in its day).You could buy bacon, jeans and get your size correct... anything really." | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales