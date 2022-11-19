13 of the strangest and rudest street names and place names in Sheffield, including Cockshot Lane
Britain’s street names often draw raised eyebrows around the world for their old fashioned, quaint, and sometimes downright bizarre names.
Most of the street names we’ve become accustomed to seeing have their roots in medieval times and, as a result, some have aged… not so well. Language is constantly evolving but our street signs have not evolved with them, and the new meanings or connotations of words have led to some street names that are charmingly rude while others are downright offensive.
Sheffield is no stranger to these eyebrow-raising street names, with a few that always draw a confused chuckle from unsuspecting visitors. From the quaint Dead Man’s Hole Lane in Tinsley to the downright rude Fanny Avenue in Killamarsh, here are 13 of the strangest street names in and around Sheffield.