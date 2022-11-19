News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield has lots of weird, wonderful and downright rude street names. Photo: Google

13 of the strangest and rudest street names and place names in Sheffield, including Cockshot Lane

Britain’s street names often draw raised eyebrows around the world for their old fashioned, quaint, and sometimes downright bizarre names.

By Liam Fitzpatrick
4 minutes ago

Most of the street names we’ve become accustomed to seeing have their roots in medieval times and, as a result, some have aged… not so well. Language is constantly evolving but our street signs have not evolved with them, and the new meanings or connotations of words have led to some street names that are charmingly rude while others are downright offensive.

Sheffield is no stranger to these eyebrow-raising street names, with a few that always draw a confused chuckle from unsuspecting visitors. From the quaint Dead Man’s Hole Lane in Tinsley to the downright rude Fanny Avenue in Killamarsh, here are 13 of the strangest street names in and around Sheffield.

1. Carsick Hill Road

Carsick Hill Road is an odd name for a hill until you realise that Fulwood houses the majority of the University of Sheffield’s first year students. Factor that in and the name perhaps unintentionally makes sense!

Photo: Google

2. Cockshot Lane, Deepcar, Sheffield.

The first of a few on this to include the word ‘cock’, this is largely because the word has commonly been used as a prefix in the English language before it became synonymous with the male genitalia. Cockshot Lane is in Deepcar, Sheffield.

Photo: Google

3. Deadman's Hole Lane

The name of this street doesn't sound right however you say it. There are some historical theories behind the name of the street but, rather unsurprisingly, it may not be very pretty

Photo: Google

4. Jeffcock Road

Another one in the phallus related series of streets. Poor Jeff… Jeffcock Road is in High Green, Sheffield

Photo: Google

Sheffield