13 of Sheffield's spookiest kids Halloween costumes from Chucky to Pennywise

These Sheffield kids look frighteningly cute in their Halloween costumes
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 21st Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

Spooky season is in full swing and we can’t wait to get stuck into some of our favourite Halloween activities.

To celebrate the best of October, we asked our readers to share their best Halloween costumes of all time and we got hundreds of amazing responses.

Photos included kids dressed up as Disney villains, skeletons and pumpkins – and some even m ore notable characters such as Pennywise and Chucky.

Click through this article to see amazing children’s costumes.

Bethany Louise Jewitt said: "Double trouble Chuckies!"

1. Chucky

Bethany Louise Jewitt said: "Double trouble Chuckies!" Photo: Bethany Louise Jewitt

Lauren Kayleigh Ledwood said: "My son as The Mask."

2. The Mask

Lauren Kayleigh Ledwood said: "My son as The Mask." Photo: Lauren Kayleigh Ledwood

Hayley Brown said: "My niece as Jack Skellington last year. She won first prize in a local dress competition. It took a while for me to make it, but it was well worth it, she loved it!"

3. Jack Skellington

Hayley Brown said: "My niece as Jack Skellington last year. She won first prize in a local dress competition. It took a while for me to make it, but it was well worth it, she loved it!" Photo: Hayley Brown

Casey Ann Ellis shared this spooky photo of two children dressed as Pennywise from IT.

4. Pennywise

Casey Ann Ellis shared this spooky photo of two children dressed as Pennywise from IT. Photo: Casey Ann Ellis

