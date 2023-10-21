Sheffield people get creative with pumpkin carving and share their best Jack-o'-lantern’s of all time.

Pumpkin carving has been a tradition since the 19th century in the UK. Back in the day, people would use root vegetables such as turnips.

Scary faces were originally carved and then made into lanterns that sat outside homes – it was thought the lanterns would protect those inside from angry spirits roaming the night.

In modern times Jack-o’-lanterns are more of a fun annual craft enjoyed by children and adults.

To get into the spirit of Halloween we asked our readers to send us photos of the best pumpkin carvings they have ever done – click through this article to see some of our favourites and get in the mood for Halloween.

Leanne Jeffery Leanne Jeffery said: "My three children and my daughters boyfriend did these."

Shazzy Gee Now that is some impressive carving - shared by Shazzy Gee.

Larnii Jo What an incredible collection of pumpkin carvings from Larnii Jo. There is Peter Pan, The Simpsons and The Mad Hatter.