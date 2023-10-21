News you can trust since 1887
13 impressive pumpkin carving designs that will inspire you this Halloween

Sheffield people get creative with pumpkin carving and share their best Jack-o'-lantern’s of all time.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

Pumpkin carving has been a tradition since the 19th century in the UK. Back in the day, people would use root vegetables such as turnips.

Scary faces were originally carved and then made into lanterns that sat outside homes – it was thought the lanterns would protect those inside from angry spirits roaming the night.

In modern times Jack-o’-lanterns are more of a fun annual craft enjoyed by children and adults.

To get into the spirit of Halloween we asked our readers to send us photos of the best pumpkin carvings they have ever done – click through this article to see some of our favourites and get in the mood for Halloween.

Leanne Jeffery said: "My three children and my daughters boyfriend did these."

1. Leanne Jeffery

Now that is some impressive carving - shared by Shazzy Gee.

2. Shazzy Gee

What an incredible collection of pumpkin carvings from Larnii Jo. There is Peter Pan, The Simpsons and The Mad Hatter.

3. Larnii Jo

Wow what a spooky pumpkin the details are amazing - shared by Sasha Sophia Scott.

4. Sasha Sophia Scott

