13 adorable photos of Sheffield's pet rabbits looking way too cute

15 adorable photos of rabbits who live here in Sheffield.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST

Rabbits make great pets, they are sociable, full of energy, and filled with affection – and let’s not forget about those adorable floppy ears!

As serious pet lovers, we asked our readers to share their favourite photos of their pet rabbits.

We received many lovely photos and have put together the very cutest in this photo gallery – click through to see some adorable pet bunnies.

Nicola Bishop said: "This is Honey, she is three quarters Continental Giant. Such a sweet girl. Loves a cuddle and treats."

1. Nicola Bishop

Nicola Bishop said: "This is Honey, she is three quarters Continental Giant. Such a sweet girl. Loves a cuddle and treats." Photo: Nicola Bishop

Sarah Bradshaw said: "My Mini Dwarf Lop Coco, he's such a chilled out little soul. Gets angry if I clean him out and doesn't like getting his claws clipped."

2. Sarah Bradshaw

Sarah Bradshaw said: "My Mini Dwarf Lop Coco, he's such a chilled out little soul. Gets angry if I clean him out and doesn't like getting his claws clipped." Photo: Sarah Bradshaw

Felicity Deighton said: "My Rabbit that’s passed over the rainbow bridge! Dillon, a Mini Rex and utterly wonderful! He came to save me and that he did."

3. Felicity Deighton

Felicity Deighton said: "My Rabbit that’s passed over the rainbow bridge! Dillon, a Mini Rex and utterly wonderful! He came to save me and that he did." Photo: Felicity Deighton

Felicity Deighton said: "Rosie Rabbit! Black Otter Mini Rex! Full of personality! Loves to play with the cats, eat from your hands and cuddles."

4. Felicity Deighton

Felicity Deighton said: "Rosie Rabbit! Black Otter Mini Rex! Full of personality! Loves to play with the cats, eat from your hands and cuddles." Photo: Felicity Deighton

