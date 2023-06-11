12 of Sheffield Star readers' favourite things about the wonderful city we all call home

4 . Sheffield Wednesday

Just like with Sheffield United, plenty of Sheffielders chose The Owls as their favourite thing about the city, including reader Neil Ladds. Just like their very local rivals, The Owls have also just been promoted - back to the Championship - after two successive nail-biting League One play-offs, culminating in a match at Wembley in which they secured victory over Barnsley in extra time with just six seconds to go. The placement of The Blades and The Owls in this list is in alphabetical order, for anyone wondering Photo: (Steve Ellis)