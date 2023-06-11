12 of Sheffield Star readers' favourite things about the wonderful city we all call home

Sheffielders have shared their favourite things about the wonderful Steel City we all call home.
Whether it’s for the number of beautiful trees lining Sheffield’s streets, the incredible bands the city has produced such as Arctic Monkeys, Def Leppard and Human League, or the city’s biggest football teams – The Blades and The Owls – there are a number of things Star readers say are their favourite things about Sheffield.
Food also featured highly on some people’s list, with readers saying Henderson’s Relish and Beres pork sandwiches were their favourite things about Sheffield.
For others, people came out top. Some said they loved the ‘kindness’ and ‘sense of humour’ Sheffielders possess, while others said individuals like the Man With a Pram, John Burkhill, or recently-departed Blades star, Billy Sharp, are the things they love the most about our wonderful city.
There are plenty of other aspects of Sheffield life that people love, which are featured on our list. Scroll through and see if you agree with the suggestions provided by Star readers.
1. A few of your favourite things about Sheffield
There are plenty of things to love about Sheffield Photo: Mixed
2. Kelham Island
When readers were asked to share their favourite things about Sheffield, Justine Turner said: "Now I would say Kelham Island."
The trendy suburb has previously been named as one of the coolest places to live in Sheffield, and is known for its vast array of popular restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Sheffield United
It was only a matter of time before someone cited Sheffield United as one of their favourite things about the Steel City. Reader, Mick Guess, was among the people who chose The Blades, who have just been promoted back to the Premier League, to the delight of their dedicated fan base.
The placement of The Blades and The Owls in this list is in alphabetical order, for anyone wondering Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
4. Sheffield Wednesday
Just like with Sheffield United, plenty of Sheffielders chose The Owls as their favourite thing about the city, including reader Neil Ladds. Just like their very local rivals, The Owls have also just been promoted - back to the Championship - after two successive nail-biting League One play-offs, culminating in a match at Wembley in which they secured victory over Barnsley in extra time with just six seconds to go. The placement of The Blades and The Owls in this list is in alphabetical order, for anyone wondering Photo: (Steve Ellis)