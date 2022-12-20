News you can trust since 1887
Here are the cutest babies in Sheffield celebrating Christmas.

12 adorable Sheffield babies dressed in festive outfits to celebrate their first Christmas

These are the cutest festive babies in Sheffield all dressed up to celebrate their very first Christmas.

By Laura Andrew
4 minutes ago

A baby’s first Christmas is a very special occasion and The Star wants to help parents celebrate their children’s first festive occasion.

We asked for parents to submit the cutest photos of their babies all dressed up for Christmas – click through this article to see adorable snaps of kids getting ready for their first Christmas.

1. Freddie

Freddie all dressed up like a reindeer. Submitted by Samantha Biddleston.

Photo: Samantha Biddleston

2. Theo

Six month old Leo is dressed up as an elf. Submitted by Charlotte Louise.

Photo: Charlotte Louise

3. Jude

Little Jude in a reindeer onsie. Submitted by Bronwyn Kathleen Brodie.

Photo: Bronwyn Kathleen Brodie

4. Melissa

10 month old Melissa dressed in a festive Christmas jumper. Submitted by Jayne Williams.

Photo: Jayne Williams

Sheffield