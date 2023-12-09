A Peak District restaurant near Sheffield has been named as one of the best places to eat in the country.

Castleton’s 1530 is a cosy Italian-style eating establishment in a beautiful 16th-century building on Cross Street, Castleton, in the picturesque Hope Valley.

It has been awarded a Gold Seal in the Fine Dining and Restaurants category in Good Food Awards 2023/24, an accolade reserved for restaurants with consistently high customer ratings and votes over three years.

Alicia Shearer, who moved to Derbyshire from Australia and runs the restaurant along with her partner Tim Stoddard, said: “It was definitely surprising. We don't actively search for these kinds of awards. We just wanted to have a small restaurant which would be a little community hub. And now we ended up with five different awards in the last few years.”

What makes the restaurant, which first opened its doors in 2010, unique is the unusual menu – meals are inspired by Italian cuisine but feature many imaginative specials by Tim.

Alicia said: “I call Tim a filth wizard because he comes up he comes up with some really innovative, imaginative dirty food. He always tries to push his creativity. The village is fantastic, but it has got six great pubs, so there is a lot of competition. We are trying to make sure that we offer something different.”

Among Alicia’s favourites are a pork belly sandwich with ‘cheese brulee’ and the ‘Cheeky Ozzy’ – a side dish featuring french fries, beef cheek, mozzarella, garlic mayonnaise and a fried egg on top.

But 1530 has something for everyone – with pizzas, pasta dishes, steaks, vegan food, brunches, Sunday roasts, desserts and more.

What Alicia loves about 1530 apart from food is the great team of people as well as a unique mix of customers.

She said: “This is a beautiful part of the wrold and I love the locals. The tourists are wonderful and we have some who always come back year after year. But the locals that come in and visit us every week or every month, keep us going when it is quiet. They create a real sense of community.”

Gold Seal in the Fine Dining and Restaurants category The Gold Seal, which was handed to 1530 The Restaurant, is reserved for restaurants with consistently high customer ratings and votes over three years. Above is Manager Harry Griffiths with the award.

'Homey trattoria' in historic building 1530 is a homey trattoria hosted in a 16th-century building where pizza, pasta & steaks feature on the menu.

From 'little community hub' to award winning restaurant Owner of 1530 Alicia Shearer said that she and her partner Tim Stoddard wanted to open a small restaurant that would be just a little community hub. But since they launched their venue in 2010 they have received five awards.