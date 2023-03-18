The UK’s street names often draw raised eyebrows around the world for their old fashioned, quaint, and sometimes bizarre names.
Most of the street names we’ve become accustomed to seeing have their roots in medieval times and, as a result, some have not aged too well. Sheffield has many eyebrow-raising street names such as Dead Man’s Hole Lane in Tinsley.
Here’s 11 of the strangest street names in and around Sheffield. Have we missed any?
1. ndet-fanny avenue-nmsy.jpg
Sheffield has lots of weird, wonderful and downright rude street names. Photo: Google Photo: Google Maps
2. Cockshot Lane, Deepcar, Sheffield.
The first of a few on this to include the word ‘cock’, this is largely because the word has commonly been used as a prefix in the English language before it became synonymous with the male genitalia. Cockshot Lane is in Deepcar, Sheffield. Photo: Google
3. Deadman's Hole Lane
The name of this street doesn't sound right however you say it. There are some historical theories behind the name of the street but, rather unsurprisingly, it may not be very pretty Photo: Google
4. Pismire Hill
Pismire Hill, near Firth Park, Sheffield, may be missing the second 's' for maximum rudeness, but it will still draw a chuckle from anyone able to connect the dots Photo: Google