11 of the strangest and rudest street names and place names in Sheffield

The UK’s street names often draw raised eyebrows around the world for their old fashioned, quaint, and sometimes bizarre names.

By Lee Peace
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Most of the street names we’ve become accustomed to seeing have their roots in medieval times and, as a result, some have not aged too well. Sheffield has many eyebrow-raising street names such as Dead Man’s Hole Lane in Tinsley.

Here’s 11 of the strangest street names in and around Sheffield. Have we missed any?

Sheffield has lots of weird, wonderful and downright rude street names. Photo: Google

1. ndet-fanny avenue-nmsy.jpg

Sheffield has lots of weird, wonderful and downright rude street names. Photo: Google Photo: Google Maps

The first of a few on this to include the word ‘cock’, this is largely because the word has commonly been used as a prefix in the English language before it became synonymous with the male genitalia. Cockshot Lane is in Deepcar, Sheffield.

2. Cockshot Lane, Deepcar, Sheffield.

The first of a few on this to include the word ‘cock’, this is largely because the word has commonly been used as a prefix in the English language before it became synonymous with the male genitalia. Cockshot Lane is in Deepcar, Sheffield. Photo: Google

The name of this street doesn't sound right however you say it. There are some historical theories behind the name of the street but, rather unsurprisingly, it may not be very pretty

3. Deadman's Hole Lane

The name of this street doesn't sound right however you say it. There are some historical theories behind the name of the street but, rather unsurprisingly, it may not be very pretty Photo: Google

Pismire Hill, near Firth Park, Sheffield, may be missing the second 's' for maximum rudeness, but it will still draw a chuckle from anyone able to connect the dots

4. Pismire Hill

Pismire Hill, near Firth Park, Sheffield, may be missing the second 's' for maximum rudeness, but it will still draw a chuckle from anyone able to connect the dots Photo: Google

