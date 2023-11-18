Dog shelters across South Yorkshire are always looking for safe, loving homes to give neglected, stray and unwanted pups a new lease on life.
The dogs below, from Sheffield's RSPCA and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, are just some of those in need of a home.
Each of their profiles says which of the shelters is currently looking after them, so you can reach out if you would like to adopt one, or support the work of the charities.
Here are 11 dogs currently being cared for in or near Sheffield.
1. Nova, Sheffield RSPCA
Nova is an amazing girl, but is looking for a home with very patient and understanding owners. She has things that she needs support with and will need people who care enough to support her with them for potentially the rest of her life. Once she is your friend Nova is there to stay, she turns into such a playful pup, with just the right amount of sweetness. She needs people who are kind and can support her, respecting her boundaries, to make her feel safe and secure. Outside of the home Nova will happily walk around other dogs and interact with them, but she isn’t ready to share her family with another dog.
2. Casey, Thornberry
Casey is a lovely older boy who doesn’t quite realise that he’s getting on a little! he loves to charge around the off-lead area and is super friendly. Casey is best suited to a house with a family who have limited leaving hours and could live with children aged 8+. He should have his own garden space for mooching and does need arthritis management on going. Casey has previously lived with a cat, he is good with dogs but best to be the the only dog in the household.
3. Dougie
Dougie is full of beans and will need all his basic training. He is best suited to an experienced home, ideally with some experience of high energy dogs. Dougie will need a lot of mental stimulation as well as exercise. He could live with children aged 14+ and should be exercised in areas which aren’t too busy initially as he can be overwhelmed in busy places.
4. Hugo, Thornberry
Hugo, aged seven, is a male staffy crossbreed. Happy Hugo is a lovable staffy cross – typical of the breed, his bum never stops wagging. He is a medium / large crossbreed, a real Heinz 57. After his initial burst of excitement, Hugo walks nicely on the lead. He has not been socialised much with other dogs and is best suited to a home where he is the only pet. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary