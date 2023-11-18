1 . Nova, Sheffield RSPCA

Nova is an amazing girl, but is looking for a home with very patient and understanding owners. She has things that she needs support with and will need people who care enough to support her with them for potentially the rest of her life. Once she is your friend Nova is there to stay, she turns into such a playful pup, with just the right amount of sweetness. She needs people who are kind and can support her, respecting her boundaries, to make her feel safe and secure. Outside of the home Nova will happily walk around other dogs and interact with them, but she isn’t ready to share her family with another dog.