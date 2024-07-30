100th birthday celebration for Derbyshire great-great-gran with 'a beautiful smile'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A great-great-grandmother whose family means everything to her was surrounded by her loved ones when she celebrated her 100th birthday at home in Killamarsh.

Gertrude Grierson, who likes to be called Trudy, was the centre of attention on her big day. Her family joined staff from Sarah Care in a celebration with a cake, balloons, flowers, sandwiches and prosecco which had been arranged by Trudy’s carers Terri Elliott and Erika Allen.

Demi Allen, care coordinator at Sarah Care, said: “It is a privilege to care for Trudy, she is a kind, polite lady with a great sense of humour and all the staff enjoys going to visit Trudy each day. She lights up any room with her beautiful smile.”

Trudy has a son, a daughter, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She said that her family is the highlight of her life.

Keeping as active as possible, travelling abroad and to Scotland, and whiskey is Trudy’s recipe for longevity.

Prior to moving to Killamarsh 20 years ago, Trudy lived for most of her life in Sheffield where she was born on July 26, 1924.

She was employed as a dinner lady, then a housekeeper and finally an office worker at a Sheffield steel company.

While working as a housekeeper Trudy met Robert and they married at a military themed wedding. The couple went on to have two children, Robert and Margaret.

In her younger years Trudy loved swimming, attended meetings of the WI, enjoyed walking and drove until the age of 92.