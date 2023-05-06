News you can trust since 1887
10 ways that Sheffield has changed since the year 2000 - including Don Valley Stadium, Tramlines and Sheffield City Airport

Two decades is a long time – so it's not surprising that Sheffield has seen its fair share of changes since the turn of the Millennium.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 6th May 2023, 04:45 BST

From political shifts and cultural achievements to plush new buildings and sporting triumphs, here are 10 examples that give a snapshot of the ways the city has altered since the turn of the new Millennium.

Sheffield City Airport, in Tinsley Park near the M1, closed in 2008. It launched in 1997 and was intended to open up the skies to business travellers locally - Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which came along less than a decade later in 2005, has had more success.

1. Grounded

Sheffield City Airport, in Tinsley Park near the M1, closed in 2008. It launched in 1997 and was intended to open up the skies to business travellers locally - Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which came along less than a decade later in 2005, has had more success. Photo: Andrew Partridge

The Millennium Gallery - part of the original Heart of the City project - opened in April 2001. Its large special exhibition space was designed to accommodate major touring exhibitions from national partners such as the V&A and Tate.

2. Expansion of the arts

The Millennium Gallery - part of the original Heart of the City project - opened in April 2001. Its large special exhibition space was designed to accommodate major touring exhibitions from national partners such as the V&A and Tate. Photo: Museums Sheffield

The demolition of Don Valley Stadium starts in 2013. Picture: Scott Merrylees.

3. 21 Nov 2013....... Demolition of Sheffield's Don Valley Stadium started today and was expected to take up to 6 months. Picture Scott Merrylees SM1001/26r

The demolition of Don Valley Stadium starts in 2013. Picture: Scott Merrylees. Photo: Scott Merrylees

One of the most noticeable changes - for residents and, for that matter, anyone arriving in Sheffield - has been the redevelopment of Sheaf Square outside the railway station, which turned what was a forbidding environment into a very pleasant space with water features and the Cutting Edge stainless steel sculpture. This opened in 2006.

4. A better welcome

One of the most noticeable changes - for residents and, for that matter, anyone arriving in Sheffield - has been the redevelopment of Sheaf Square outside the railway station, which turned what was a forbidding environment into a very pleasant space with water features and the Cutting Edge stainless steel sculpture. This opened in 2006. Photo: Andrew Roe

