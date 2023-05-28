10 ways that Sheffield has changed since the year 2000 - including Don Valley Stadium and Sheffield City Airport

Two decades is a long time – so it's not surprising that Sheffield has seen its fair share of changes since the turn of the Millennium.
From political shifts and cultural achievements to plush new buildings and sporting triumphs, here are 10 examples that give a snapshot of the ways the city has altered since the turn of the new Millennium.
1. Grounded
Sheffield City Airport, in Tinsley Park near the M1, closed in 2008. It launched in 1997 and was intended to open up the skies to business travellers locally - Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which came along less than a decade later in 2005, has had more success. Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. 21 Nov 2013....... Demolition of Sheffield's Don Valley Stadium started today and was expected to take up to 6 months. Picture Scott Merrylees SM1001/26r
The demolition of Don Valley Stadium starts in 2013. Picture: Scott Merrylees. Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Expansion of the arts
The Millennium Gallery - part of the original Heart of the City project - opened in April 2001. Its large special exhibition space was designed to accommodate major touring exhibitions from national partners such as the V&A and Tate. Photo: Museums Sheffield
4. Earning a place on the festival map
The Tramlines music festival transformed summertime in Sheffield from 2009 onwards. Students began to return to the city with friends to attend, and the event quickly gained a reputation as having an excellent lineup for the ticket price. Over time it has evolved from a free festival with a sprawling fringe element to a paid affair, eventually relocating out of the city centre to Hillsborough Park to attract bigger artists. Photo: JPIMedia