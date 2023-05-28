10 ways that Sheffield has changed since the year 2000 - including Don Valley Stadium and Sheffield City Airport

4 . Earning a place on the festival map

The Tramlines music festival transformed summertime in Sheffield from 2009 onwards. Students began to return to the city with friends to attend, and the event quickly gained a reputation as having an excellent lineup for the ticket price. Over time it has evolved from a free festival with a sprawling fringe element to a paid affair, eventually relocating out of the city centre to Hillsborough Park to attract bigger artists. Photo: JPIMedia