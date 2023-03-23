Louis Tomlinson’s documentary, All Of Those Voices, aired in cinemas across the world on Wednesday.
The Doncaster-born singer, 31, opened up in the film about his life during and after One Direction, as well as his family, his son Freddie and his solo career.
The one-hour 44-minute long documentary features never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes access to his sold-out 2022 world tour.
Louis became part of X-Factor founded boy band One Direction in 2010, and they were successful for six years before deciding to take a hiatus following their fifth studio album, Made in the A.M.
The father-of-one and the rest of the band embarked on solo careers, but Louis didn’t release his first solo album, Walls, until four years after One Direction split up.
Last year, he released his second solo album, Faith in the Future, and is about to set out on his 2023 World Tour.
One Direction released their This Is Us documentary in 2013 - and now, 10 years later, Louis has released a solo documentary.
Here are 10 things we learnt from watching All Of The Voices:
- Louis spent hours in the studio recording a solo verse for What Makes You Beautiful, but it was replaced with Harry Styles’ voice.
- Louis often records his solo songs whilst smoking in the vocal booth.
- Louis has a matching pair of Adidas trainers with his son Freddie.
- Louis flies to LA whenever he can to see Freddie, who lives with mother Briana Junwirth, but said “it gets harder” every time he has to leave the seven-year-old.
- Niall Horan was the first of the One Direction boys to come watch Louis perform solo.
- His mum, who sadly died in 2016, was the first person he called when he lost his virginity.
- Walls and Kill My Mind are the tracks that cemented his confidence in his abilities as a solo artist.
- When One Direction decided on a hiatus over seven years ago, Louis genuinely believed that it would only be a short break.
- Louis was the last of the One Direction boys to release a solo album. Zayn Malik was first in 2016, Harry and Niall followed in 2017, and Liam Payne released his in 2019.
- Louis’ role as a big brother prepared him for parenthood. He said he never feared becoming a dad because he “kind of played that role anyway as big brother”.