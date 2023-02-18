10 things only Sheffield students know and love including John’s Van, Aslan’s Kebab and West Street

If you’re a student in Sheffield, you’ll know that it’s a unique and amazing place and like everywhere, it has its quirks, writes Madison Burgess.

Treat this article as a bucket list of the things you need to know about or experience before you graduate. Whether it’s Aslan’s kebabs after a night out or spending all day at one of the many independent coffee shops and getting no work done, the Sheffield student experience is incomparable.

Getting a John’s Van

John’s Van is arguably my favourite place in Sheffield and is a rite of passage for all students. Conveniently situated on the walk to your lecture and just before the library - it’s too tempting. You can’t say no to a freshly cooked sausage and egg bagel and a hot coffee, even if it makes you late.

There are many fun places in Sheffield.

Going on a West Street bar crawl

Sheffield’s infamous West Street is where you will find students on a Friday or Saturday night. Whether it’s drinking too many £5 rounds at Tigerworks or dancing to live music at Molly Malones, it’s a bar crawl you have to complete before graduating.

Aslan’s Kebab after a night out

After you’ve finished the West Street bar crawl, there’s only one place to be - Aslan’s.

Aslan’s Kebab shop is usually packed with students from Uni of Sheffield and Hallam alike, all getting their hands on a greasy kebab and cheesy chips to end a good night. If you’re lucky, you might even get your photo taken to go on the wall.

Sunbathing in Crookes Valley Park

When summer rolls around, Crookes Valley Park turns into the student version of the Costa Del Sol. The grass is always packed with students sunbathing, having picnics and the

occasional drink.

Doing uni work in a coffee shop

Sheffield is home to so many independent cafes for you to go buy a coffee and crack on with your work. Though, students will know, you go with the intention of writing an essay and instead spend the whole time having a chat and drinking endless hot drinks.

Gone to a celebrity night at CODE

The nightclub CODE, is a favourite for many students, especially if you’re in your first year.

The club is known for getting the most random celebrity guests to make appearances at events. From The Chase’s ‘The Sinnerman’ to ex Love Island contestants, why not get your photo taken with them mid-night out?

Gone to the Peaks with your housemates

Going to the Peak District is another rite of passage for all students in Sheffield. Though, we do often overestimate our walking abilities, especially if you come from a big city with not much green space. Getting to the top of Mam Tor can feel like you’re climbing Mount Everest.

Had a pie from ‘Notty House’

The iconic Nottingham House, nicknamed Notty House, is a student favourite. They do the best pie and mash in Sheffield. It’s also a parent favourite so make sure to take them there the next time they come to visit you.

Got the bus to avoid the hills

The 120 and 95 buses have been a saviour of mine during my time at university. Anyone who lives in Sheffield will know the hills are next level. With bus tickets being only £1.20 for students, it’s an offer no one can refuse.

Going to watch Varsity