Things are bleak enough at the moment for many of us, with the cost-of-living crisis biting as hard as ever.
But there’s still plenty to smile about in Sheffield, so we’ve put together this list of 10 of the funniest or most uplifting things about the city in an attempt to provide some much-needed cheer. From a foul-mouthed parrot to the World Water Bombing Championships and some brilliantly named streets and shops, they perfectly capture the great sense of humour, spirit of generosity and eccentricity for which the Steel City is known.
1. Smile
Some of the funniest and most uplifting things about Sheffield include the World Water Bombing Championships, the brilliantly named location of South Yorkshire Police's Operations Complex, and a foul-mouthed parrot
Photo: National World
2. New Cod On The Block
Sheffield has no shortage of funny shop names, but one of the best has to be the fish and chip shop New Cod On The Block, on Commonside. Wok This Way, in Walkley, and the hair salon Lobby Toffs, on Ecclesall Road, give it a good run for its money.
Photo: Google
3. Jarvis Cocker blue plaque
Sheffield has no shortage of history but this alternative blue plaque in the window of a florists on Division Street celebrates one of its quirkier stories. It was from a window above that shop that then 22-year-old Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker fell while trying to impress a girlfriend with a Spider-Man impression. He ended up in hospital with a broken leg and had to use a wheelchair for months - though it didn't stop him appearing on stage
Photo: Robert Cumber
4. John Burkhill, Sheffield's Man with the Pram
Is there anybody who better embodies the Steel City spirit than John Burkhill? He has dedicated his life to raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support after losing both his wife June and daughter Karen. Having completed more than 1,000 races, including marathons and half-marathons, he is closing in on his incredible £1 million fundraising target. John is a familiar sight around Sheffield, pushing his pram and wearing his bright green wig and huge foam hand.
Photo: Marisa Cashill