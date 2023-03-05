3 . Jarvis Cocker blue plaque

Sheffield has no shortage of history but this alternative blue plaque in the window of a florists on Division Street celebrates one of its quirkier stories. It was from a window above that shop that then 22-year-old Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker fell while trying to impress a girlfriend with a Spider-Man impression. He ended up in hospital with a broken leg and had to use a wheelchair for months - though it didn't stop him appearing on stage

Photo: Robert Cumber