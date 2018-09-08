People involved in Doncaster motorway crash suffer ‘minor injuries’

People involved in a Doncaster motorway collision earlier this afternoon suffered ‘minor injuries,’ police have confirmed.

The collision took place the M1 southbound within junction 32, near Doncaster, at around 4.30pm.

Parts of the motorway have been closed to motorists, as recovery work was carried out.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit said on Twitter: “#Team1 attended a two vehicle minor injury RTC in lane 4.

“Weather conditions have been less than desirable today.

“To the drivers trying to keep up with attending police vehicles, the is there for a reason - leave the lane clear or risk a fine.”