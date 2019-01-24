People injured as two car collision blocks lanes on M1 near Sheffield

Several people have been injured in a two car collision which has blocked part of the M1 motowary near Sheffield.

The incident has happened at the exit slip of junction 30 on the northbound carriageway near Barlborough.

Stock image.

Fire and rescue and traffic officers are currently at the scene assisting those injured and the road is expected to remain closed for at least 30 minutes.

The Highways Agency say motorists wanting to travel to Barlborough should continue north to junction 31 and then south back to junction 30.

More to follow.