People are climbing on Sheffield’s Christmas display and they’re causing big problems 

Sheffield Council have issued a stark warning after revealing ‘mindless’ visitors have been climbing on the Christmas displays.

The festive decorations were switched on on Sunday, November 18 with thousands of families flocking to the magical Peace Gardens display.

Sheffield Christmas lights

The giant 3D bauble is one of the most popular decorations but the council has revealed that some people are doing more than just admiring it.

Some people have been climbing on the display; causing extensive damage to it.

Sheffield City Council has already been forced to fork out £1,500 to repair the damage done to the display.

Now, they’ve warned that if visitors continue to climb on the display they could ‘spoil it for the majority’.

Sheffield City Centre posted on its Facebook account: “We’ve recently had £1.5k of damage to the big 3D displays by people thinking it’s a good idea to climb them.

“Please spread the word that these are for everyone to enjoy but a mindless few are going to spoil it for the majority. #think #selfish #respectpublicproperty”