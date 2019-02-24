Pensioner taken to hospital after collapsing near major Sheffield road

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after collapsing near a major Sheffield road.

An eyewitness said the elderly man collapsed on Bromwich Road, at the corner with Chesterfield Road, at around 4:15pm on Friday, February 22.

Bromwich Road, Sheffield (google)

Two off duty firefighters witnessed the incident, and began to perform CPR on the man who was with his family members at the time.

Police and ambulance crew arrive shortly afterwards and continued with CPR.

Doctors from the nearby Woodseats Medical Practice also rushed to help with medical equipment.

The man was later taken to hospital.

The Star have contacted South Yorkshire police for further details and are awaiting a response.